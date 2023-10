Fowler scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Fowler helped out on Frank Vatrano's goal at 8:31 of the first period, then potted an empty-netter in the third. The 31-year-old Fowler has played some of his best hockey over the last two years, racking up 90 points over 158 contests in that span despite the Ducks being in the depths of a rebuild. He enters 2023-24 as the team's top defenseman, so another 40-point season is within reach.