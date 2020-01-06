Ducks' Cam Fowler: One of each Sunday

Fowler scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Predators.

Fowler's points came in a span of 2:18 in the second period, with his goal tying the game at two before he set up Daniel Sprong's go-ahead goal. The defenseman's bounce-back campaign has seen him produce 22 points (seven on the power play) and 88 shots on goal through 42 contests.