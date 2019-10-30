Ducks' Cam Fowler: One of each Tuesday

Fowler scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Jets.

Fowler got the Ducks on the board in the first period, answering a Nikolaj Ehlers goal. The defenseman then supplied the secondary assist on the first of two Carter Rowney tallies in the third. The two-point effort snapped a five-game drought for Fowler, who now has seven points in 14 appearances in 2019-20.