Ducks' Cam Fowler: Out 3-7 weeks
Fowler (leg) will be sidelined for 3-to-7 weeks.
This is tough news for the Ducks and fantasy owners alike, as Fowler was averaging a whopping 26:14 of ice time per game through the first six contest of the season before leaving last Friday's matchup with Montreal with an apparent leg injury after logging just 1:40 of ice time. The 25-year-old rearguard was also averaging nearly 4:00 of ice time on the man advantage per game before sustaining his injury, so Anaheim will need to find a new quarterback for their top power-play unit for the foreseeable future. Brandon Montour will likely get the first crack at taking over that role for the Ducks.
