Ducks' Cam Fowler: Out against Avalanche

Fowler (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Friday's clash with Colorado, NHL.com's Dan Arritt reports.

Fowler will miss a second straight game Friday and Anaheim has yet to release an expected timetable for his return. The 28-year-old blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's matchup with Vegas.

