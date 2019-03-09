Ducks' Cam Fowler: Owns four-game point streak

Fowler registered an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.

The helper extended Fowler's point streak to four games. The 28-year-old defender has had a rough season with 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and a minus-13 rating in 46 appearances. The recent hot stretch justifies him being considered as a DFS option for Sunday's match with the Kings, who have given up 3.15 goals per game this season.