Ducks' Cam Fowler: Owns four-game point streak
Fowler registered an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.
The helper extended Fowler's point streak to four games. The 28-year-old defender has had a rough season with 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and a minus-13 rating in 46 appearances. The recent hot stretch justifies him being considered as a DFS option for Sunday's match with the Kings, who have given up 3.15 goals per game this season.
