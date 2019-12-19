Ducks' Cam Fowler: Picks up helper Wednesday
Fowler garnered an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to New Jersey.
It's been a rough December for Fowler, as he's managed a mere two points in eight outings. Despite his recent slump, the blueliner should be capable of getting back over the 30-point mark after being limited to just 23 points last year, in part due to injury.
