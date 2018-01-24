Ducks' Cam Fowler: Picks up two assists in win
Fowler recorded two power-play assists through 27:34 of ice time (5:51 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
Following a slow start and a 12-game injury absence that lasted into mid-November, Fowler has found his footing over the past 30 contests and returned to being a cross-category force. He's collected five goals, 16 points, 52 shots, 16 PIM and 47 blocked shots during the stretch, and there's no reason to expect him to cool off moving forward. With the Ducks healthy and positioned for a second-half surge, Fowler's go-to role will also help him avoid any lengthy slumps.
