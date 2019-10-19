Ducks' Cam Fowler: Plucks apple

Fowler recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Fowler is up to five points in eight contests this year, with four of those points coming on a four-game point streak. The American defenseman also has a plus-7 rating and should frequently contribute on the power play. His lack of success in those situations so far is because the Ducks have gone 1-for-19 with a man advantage.