Fowler notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Fowler extended his point streak to five games with his secondary helper on Rickard Rakell's third-period tally. In that span, Fowler has a goal and six assists. The 29-year-old blueliner is at 12 points, 37 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 23 outings. His recent work has restored his status as a depth option in fantasy.