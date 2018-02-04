Ducks' Cam Fowler: Posts pair of assists

Fowler recorded two assists in a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.

The 26-year-old continues to rack up the assists. While he hasn't scored a goal since New Year's Eve, Fowler has nine assists since then, seven of which have come in the last five contests. Fowler currently owns a career-high 9.1 shooting percentage, so lady luck has been on his side -- he needs to get more pucks to the net. But owners do love his 17 assists in 41 games this season.