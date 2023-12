Fowler recorded a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Fowler reached the 10-assist mark when he helped out on Leo Carlsson's third-period tally. The helper snapped his five-game point drought, a rough patch that also saw him go minus-8. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 12 points (seven on the power play), 34 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 25 appearances in a top-pairing role this season.