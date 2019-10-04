Ducks' Cam Fowler: Pots game-winner

Fowler scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Fowler's tally with 32 seconds left in the second period would stand as the game-winner in a low-scoring season opener. It's encouraging to see the 27-year-old involved in the offense early in the year after he managed only 23 points in 59 contests in 2018-19. Fowler has topped 30 points in five of his nine NHL seasons.