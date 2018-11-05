Ducks' Cam Fowler: Pots hattie in OT win
Fowler scored three goals -- including the game winner -- in a 3-2 overtime win over Columbus on Sunday.
It's Fowler's first three goals of the season, bringing him to nine points in 15 games. He was extraordinary Sunday and will look to build off his performance Tuesday when the Ducks take on a struggling Kings squad who recently fired their head coach, John Stevens.
