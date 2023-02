Fowler notched an assist, two hits and four PIM in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Lightning.

Fowler has done well lately with two goals and three helpers over his last four contests. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to nine tallies, 22 assists, 95 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 58 contests overall. He remains the Ducks' top blueliner, and he should continue to be moderately productive.