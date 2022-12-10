Fowler posted an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Sharks.

Fowler set up a Trevor Zegras goal in the second period, but that was all the Ducks could muster in this loss. The Ducks have 16 goals over the last seven games, but Fowler's managed to contribute a solid six points in that span. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, 12 helpers, 49 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating in 28 contests. With John Klingberg (lower body) back, Fowler's power-play time made begin to fade, which could reduce his overall effectiveness in fantasy.