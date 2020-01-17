Ducks' Cam Fowler: Productive effort on road
Fowler dished out two assists and was plus-2 with a blocked shot in Thursday's 4-2 win over Nashville.
Fowler notched the primary assists on goals by Josh Manson and Rickard Rakell in the first and second periods, respectively, and logged his typical 22-plus minutes. With 25 points in 47 games this season, Fowler has already eclipsed the 23 points he put up in 59 games in 2018-19. The 10-year veteran hasn't reached 40 points since his rookie season but has a chance to hit that mark this year.
