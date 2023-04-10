Fowler recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

After playing an NHL regular-season record 38:54 of Saturday's game with the Ducks only dressing five defensemen, Fowler had a much more reasonable 26:16 in Sunday's contest. The 31-year-old has an assist in three of his last four games and 11 blocked shots over that span. For the season, he's at a career-high 46 points, 128 shots on net, 101 blocks and a minus-22 rating through 80 appearances.