Fowler logged two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Fowler helped out on both of Brett Leason's goals. With five helpers over his last five contests, Fowler continues to find ways to be productive. The defenseman has 17 points, 45 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 34 outings overall. With Jamie Drysdale seeing more power-play time, Fowler's time in that role could reduce, but the 32-year-old remains the Ducks' top all-situations defenseman for now.