Fowler recorded an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Fowler earned the secondary helper on a Jakob Silfverberg goal in the second period. The 29-year-old Fowler has a goal and two assists in his last four outings. For the year, the veteran rearguard has 16 points, 55 shots on net and 28 blocked shots through 38 contests. His role on the power play should continue to give Fowler a long leash in deeper fantasy formats, even though he only has three assists with the man advantage this year.