Fowler logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Fowler helped out on the first of Adam Henrique's two goals in the second period. With a goal and four helpers in his last seven games, Fowler has sustained an impressive season into April. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 39 points -- one off his career high -- with 122 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 72 appearances.