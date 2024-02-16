Fowler scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Fowler earned two of those points on the power play, including the closing tally in the third period. The 32-year-old defenseman has been feast or famine on offense lately with three multi-point efforts and seven goose eggs over his last 10 outings. Overall, he's produced four goals, 27 points (13 on the power play), 78 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and a minus-28 rating over 53 appearances as the Ducks' top defenseman.