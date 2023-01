Fowler scored twice, added an assist and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Fowler's first goal came on the power play, and it held up as the game-winner. This was his second multi-point outing in his last three contests, a drastic increase in offense in what's been a difficult year for most Ducks players. The 31-year-old blueliner has seven goals, 17 helpers, 78 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 48 appearances.