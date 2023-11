Fowler notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Fowler was held off the scoresheet over the last two games, but he had registered five helpers over the previous four contests. The 31-year-old defenseman continues to be effective on the power play, where he's earned five of his eight points this season. He's added 17 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 14 appearances.