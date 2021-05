Fowler notched two assists and earned a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Fowler was effective at both ends of the rink Saturday. He's been solid over his last nine games, posing six points, 12 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in that span. The 29-year-old defenseman has 22 points (five goals, 17 helpers), 73 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating through 52 appearances overall.