Ducks' Cam Fowler: Registers two assists as team rallies

Fowler set up two goals Sunday, helping the Ducks to a 5-4 comeback win over the Oilers through overtime.

Anaheim's 12th overall pick from the 2010 draft has been averaging a point every other game this season, plus he's a mainstay with the man advantage. With further consideration given to his robust 7.0 shooting percentage, Fowler profiles as an attractive fantasy commodity in just about any league type.