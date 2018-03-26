Ducks' Cam Fowler: Registers two assists as team rallies

Fowler set up two goals Sunday, helping the Ducks to a 5-4 comeback win over the Oilers through overtime.

Anaheim's 12th overall pick from the 2010 draft has been averaging a point every other game this season, plus he's a mainstay with the man advantage. With further consideration given to his robust 7.0 shooting percentage, Fowler profiles as an attractive fantasy commodity in just about any league type.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories