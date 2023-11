Fowler notched a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Fowler set up Adam Henrique's power-play marker to begin the comeback early in the third period, and he also assisted on a Sam Carrick empty-netter. Fowler has five assists over his last four games, all but one of which have come with the man advantage. The defenseman is up to seven points, 24 blocked shots, 13 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating over 11 contests in a top-pairing role.