Ducks' Cam Fowler: Removed from injured reserve

Fowler (face) has been taken off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against Edmonton, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

This just about secures Fowler's status for Sunday's game. Assuming he suits up, it will be his first appearance since Nov. 12 when he took a puck to the face. He's expected to slot back into a top-four defensive role and should be entered into fantasy lineups right off the bat.

