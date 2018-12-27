Ducks' Cam Fowler: Resumes skating
Fowler (face) has begun skating on his own in anticipation of his mid-January return to action, Elliotte Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Fowler has been sidelined since Nov. 12 when he suffered facial fractures caused by being hit in the face with a puck. The blueliner would appear to be on track for his initial return date, barring any setbacks. While Josh Mahura would figure to be the inside candidate to get bumped from the lineup once Fowler is cleared to play, Jake Dotchin or Jacob Larsson could also face the chopping block.
