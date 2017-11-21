Ducks' Cam Fowler: Returning Monday
Fowler (leg) will play in Monday's matchup against San Jose and start with Brandon Montour, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Fowler has been out since an Oct. 20 outing against Montreal, but after skating in practice Sunday and a workout Monday, his rehab has progressed enough for him to return. The 2016-17 All-Star was averaging 26:14 of ice time 3:57 on the power play before his injury, and will likely slot back into a top-four role and the first power-play unit.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...