Ducks' Cam Fowler: Returning Monday

Fowler (leg) will play in Monday's matchup against San Jose and start with Brandon Montour, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Fowler has been out since an Oct. 20 outing against Montreal, but after skating in practice Sunday and a workout Monday, his rehab has progressed enough for him to return. The 2016-17 All-Star was averaging 26:14 of ice time 3:57 on the power play before his injury, and will likely slot back into a top-four role and the first power-play unit.