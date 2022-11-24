Fowler notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Fowler helped out on a Dmitry Kulikov goal in the second period. The helper extended Fowler's point streak to five games, during which he's recorded two goals and six assists. He had just one helper in the first 15 contests of the year, so this can be considered positive regression for the veteran blueliner. With nine points, 36 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 20 outings, Fowler is a solid defensive depth addition in fantasy, especially while his offense is hot.