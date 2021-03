Fowler posted an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Fowler had the secondary helper on Isac Lundestrom's opening tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Fowler has collected a goal and four helpers during a four-game point streak. He's up to 11 points, 35 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 22 contests overall. Purely from his scoring output, Fowler's worth a look in deeper formats given his power-play usage.