Ducks' Cam Fowler: Ruled out for 2-6 weeks

Fowler will miss 2-to-6 weeks with a shoulder injury.

The Ducks are right on the Kings' heels in the hunt for a playoff spot with only three games to go for Anaheim, meaning this injury to Fowler comes at a particularly awful time. He's a perennial power-play contributor with supreme passing skills, as illustrated by his output of 24 assists through 67 games this season. With Fowler out of commission, expect to see more of Korbinian Holzer as the regular season comes to a close.