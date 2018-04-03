Ducks' Cam Fowler: Ruled out for 2-6 weeks
Fowler will miss 2-to-6 weeks with a shoulder injury.
The Ducks are right on the Kings' heels in the hunt for a playoff spot with only three games to go for Anaheim, meaning this injury to Fowler comes at a particularly awful time. He's a perennial power-play contributor with supreme passing skills, as illustrated by his output of 24 assists through 67 games this season. With Fowler out of commission, expect to see more of Korbinian Holzer as the regular season comes to a close.
More News
-
Ducks' Cam Fowler: Injured in Sunday's overtime thriller•
-
Ducks' Cam Fowler: Registers two assists as team rallies•
-
Ducks' Cam Fowler: Chips in helper in win over Devils•
-
Ducks' Cam Fowler: Breaks cold streak•
-
Ducks' Cam Fowler: Posts pair of assists•
-
Ducks' Cam Fowler: Bags two apples Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...