Ducks' Cam Fowler: Ruled out for Sunday
Fowler (lower body) will not play Sunday versus the Golden Knights, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Per Stephens, head coach Dallas Eakins is awaiting the results of an MRI on Fowler's injury. In the meantime, Fowler will miss his third straight contest. It's looking increasingly likely that the defenseman will be out longer team -- Michael Del Zotto and Korbinian Holzer should continue to see playing time while Fowler is on the mend.
