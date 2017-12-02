Ducks' Cam Fowler: Scores against Columbus in loss

Fowler scored a goal and recorded two shots on net through 23:15 of ice time (3:32 with the man advantage) during Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Fowler has collected a respectable four points -- one goal -- through seven games since returning from a 12-game injury absence. The 25-year-old defenseman is locked into a huge workload and receiving power-play time, so he projects to remain a serviceable asset. However, until Ryan Getzlaf (face) and Ryan Kesler (hip) are back from injury, the fantasy outlook for the entire Anaheim roster takes a slight hit.