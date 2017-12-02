Ducks' Cam Fowler: Scores against Columbus in loss
Fowler scored a goal and recorded two shots on net through 23:15 of ice time (3:32 with the man advantage) during Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Fowler has collected a respectable four points -- one goal -- through seven games since returning from a 12-game injury absence. The 25-year-old defenseman is locked into a huge workload and receiving power-play time, so he projects to remain a serviceable asset. However, until Ryan Getzlaf (face) and Ryan Kesler (hip) are back from injury, the fantasy outlook for the entire Anaheim roster takes a slight hit.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...