Ducks' Cam Fowler: Scores fourth of season

Fowler scored a goal on three shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

Fowler tallied his fourth goal of the year with just over six minutes left in the second period, giving Anaheim a short-lived 3-2 lead. The 27-year-old has nine points in 19 games this season and can be counted on once again for his typical 30-plus points. He won't move the fantasy needle greatly over the course of an entire season, but can be helpful for stretches for owners who are in a pinch.