Fowler scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Fowler scored Anaheim's lone goal of the game late in the first period, firing a wrist shot that bounced off a St. Louis defenseman and past Jordan Binnington. Fowler now has points in four straight games with two goals and five assists in that span. The veteran defenseman had just one point on the season before his recent hot streak.