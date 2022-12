Fowler scored a goal on two shots, fueling the Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

Fowler fired a shot from the point that beat Stuart Skinner just 13 seconds into the Ducks' second power play of the game. On the season, Fowler has four goals and 16 points. Fowler will continue to log big minutes playing on the top pair for Anaheim and the number one power-play unit.