Fowler scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

Fowler's two second-period tallies came in a span of 5:20. His second goal gave the Ducks a brief 3-2 lead, but Peyton Krebs tied the game at 3-3 just 35 seconds later. Fowler snapped a five-game point drought with his fourth multi-point effort in his last 10 outings. The defenseman has nine tallies, 28 points, 92 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a minus-81 rating through 55 contests.