Ducks' Cam Fowler: Set for extended absence

General Manager Bob Murray said Monday that Fowler (lower body) is expected to be out at least two more weeks, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The team was patiently waiting on the results from Fowler's MRI on Friday, and as evidenced by this news, the injury is serious enough to keep him out multiple weeks. Fowler has missed the past three games, and if this timetable holds, he'll miss at least seven more games. As long as the American is sidelined, look for Jacob Larsson and newly-acquired Matt Irwin to draw into the lineup on defense.