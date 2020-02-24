Ducks' Cam Fowler: Set for extended absence
General Manager Bob Murray said Monday that Fowler (lower body) is expected to be out at least two more weeks, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The team was patiently waiting on the results from Fowler's MRI on Friday, and as evidenced by this news, the injury is serious enough to keep him out multiple weeks. Fowler has missed the past three games, and if this timetable holds, he'll miss at least seven more games. As long as the American is sidelined, look for Jacob Larsson and newly-acquired Matt Irwin to draw into the lineup on defense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.