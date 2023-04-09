Fowler notched an assist, blocked four shots, fired two shots on goal and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

While this late-season battle between lottery contenders won't be remembered for much, it's the game Fowler set the NHL record for ice time in a regular-season contest. The 31-year-old blueliner was pressed into double duty when Scott Harrington (upper body) was scratched just before puck drop. Fowler stepped up admirably, logging 38:54 of ice time to set the record. Big minutes are nothing new for the defenseman -- he's exceeded a half-hour of ice time three times and has averaged 24:12 per game this season. It's clearly working for him in a career year, as Fowler has 10 goals, 35 helpers, 126 shots on net, 98 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating through 79 contests.