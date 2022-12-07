Fowler registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Fowler found an open Ryan Strome after the Hurricanes got caught on a line change, and Strome buried the game-winning tally 1:56 into overtime. All but one of Fowler's points have come in the last 12 games, as he's picked up three goals and 10 helpers in that span. For the season, he's at 14 points, 48 shots on goal, 28 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating in 27 contests. The 31-year-old should continue to see power-play time on the top unit as long as John Klingberg (lower body) is sidelined.