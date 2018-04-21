Ducks' Cam Fowler: Sheds light on shoulder injury

Fowler (shoulder), who sustained a Grade 3 separation in his AC joint, said he could've returned for the conference semifinals if the Ducks had made it past the Sharks, Mike Coppinger of the LA Times reports.

While we have no reason not to believe Fowler's self-prognosis, the unfortunate reality for the puck-moving defenseman is that the Ducks were swept in that first-round series. However, he should be fully recovered by mid-May, so fantasy owners shouldn't discount Fowler too much for fantasy drafts in the fall. He finished with eight goals, 24 assists and 10 power-play points over 67 regular-season games, meaning you'll want to look for him near the middle rounds in standard formats.