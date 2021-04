Fowler produced an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Fowler earned the secondary helper on Jamie Drysdale's second-period tally. The 29-year-old Fowler has 19 points in 49 contests this season -- he's one point shy of reaching 20 for the eighth year in a row. He's only missed that mark once in his career, which came in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. Fowler has added 70 shots on net, a minus-12 rating and 33 blocked shots this year.