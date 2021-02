Fowler notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Fowler got the puck down low to Rickard Rakell, who then set up Maxime Comtois for the only goal of the game. Offense has been sparse for Fowler, who has just four points, 24 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 15 outings. The 29-year-old blueliner is a risky play in fantasy given his inconsistency.