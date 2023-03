Fowler produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Fowler continues supplying assists at a strong rate -- he has seven over his last seven contests. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to 35 points, including 12 on the power play, through 62 outings this season. He also has 98 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating while playing on the Ducks' top pairing.