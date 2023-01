Fowler logged a power-play assist, two PIM and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Fowler snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. He has three points over his last eight contests, with all of his offense in that span coming on the power play. The defenseman has four tallies, 14 helpers, nine power-play points, 60 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 39 games as one of the Ducks' most reliable defensemen.