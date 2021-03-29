Fowler scored a goal on two shots, adding one hit and one block, in a 3-2 overtime win over the Blues on Sunday.

With the Ducks trailing 2-0 approaching the halfway point of the second period, Fowler received a Ryan Getzlaf feed and beat Jordan Binnington from the slot for his third goal of the season. Fowler recently endured a nine-game point drought but snapped it with a point in each of Anaheim's back-to-back wins over the Blues this weekend. The 29-year-old defenseman has 15 points in 36 games on the year.