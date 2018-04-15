Ducks' Cam Fowler: Staying home for road trip
Fowler (undisclosed) won't play Game 3 or 4 in San Jose, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Down 2-0 in the series and headed on the road, the Ducks would love to have Fowler back in the lineup for his two-way game. Fowler has 32 points in 67 regular-season games, and his campaign could be over if the Ducks can't steal one of the next two games.
