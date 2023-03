Fowler logged an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Fowler has put up eight assists through seven games in March. The 31-year-old defenseman has nine goals and 33 assists through 68 contests last season, exactly matching his point production from 76 outings a year ago. He's added 106 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating in 2022-23.